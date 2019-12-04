NetRack showcases Seismic Certified NRSs Series Racks at DCD Mumbai

NetRack displayed its NRSs Seismic racks for various seismic zones at Datacenter Dynamics (DCD) converged conference in Mumbai. NetRack’s Seismic racks are ultra-rigid and are designed for high-density applications in data centers & server rooms.

The DC market demand is on the rise and requires a drastic change in the market dynamics featuring and centered on data centers. As per the National Building Code of India 2016 (NBC), it is mandated to have Seismic Racks in earthquake-prone areas.

With the analysis and understanding of seismic zone requirements, NetRack designed the NRSs series with the highest rigid quality standards under stringent ISO 9001-2015 | ISO 14001-2015 | OSHAS 45001-2018 | ISMS 27001-2013 manufacturing & quality management system to comply with the data center requirements in Seismic zones 3 & 4.

Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director- Sales & Support at NetRack said, “DCD convention is the ideal platform for us to connect with senior stakeholders from the Datacenter and Cloud community and to showcase our acclaimed NRSs Seismic racks. Such a forum not only helps us understand the industry’s requirements but also enables us to keep track of the market expectations.”

DCD, India’s leading data center and cloud infrastructure convention, covered the full ecosystem for how enterprise data centers are being re-defined and how the economics of digital business, IT and data center service delivery are being re-shaped. NetRack’s NRSs Series was an instant hit at the event. The product is available in 42RU ~ 52RU variants with 1000 & 1200 depth configurations, 600 & 800 Width configurations. The product range of NetRack is UL certified, environment-friendly and follows all the international guidelines for product manufacturing.