NetRack shares insights on Next-Generation Data Center Solutions at BICSI Kochi

NetRack presented a technical seminar on ‘Next Generation Datacenter Solutions’ at BICSI India District Technology Seminar held recently at Kochi. The event witnessed participation from industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, manufacturers and partners from data center design segment as well as partners across the Indian Information and Communications Technology (ICT) community.

Krishnaraj U, Solution Architect represented NetRack at the event and delivered a thought-provoking session on industry-relevant innovative concepts like Silent DCs, Intelligent DCs, Modularizing DCs as well as Seismic / shockproof DCs. The seminar touched upon key topics of next-generation data center solutions as well as the current market trends in the DC industry.

Krishnaraj, Solution Architect at NetRack said, “Understanding the significance of data centers, NetRack offers a complete range of products for the industry. We strive to put forward newer technologies with enhanced performance, scalability and cost-effective products for our customers. BICSI provides us with the perfect opportunity to discuss the technology trends that are empowering IT industry.”

The ICT professionals who attended the event got a brief glimpse into the data center solutions which make DC intelligent, flexible, and scalable and also offer maximum efficiency at reduced operational cost. The data center solutions highlighted in the discussion were:

• Silent Racks – Isolating IT equipment noise

• Intelligent Racks – Adding intelligent devices and cooling technologies for better management and monitoring of DCs

• Modular DCs – Completely scalable and easily expandable, yielding up to 95% efficiency

• Seismic & Shock Proof DCs – High quality and rigid racks with robust design for earthquake-prone region

NetRack has been participating in BICSI events and seminars for the past 8 years to perceive the market demands in order to put forth efficient and sustainable technology solutions. BICSI is the perfect platform to learn and share insights with Information & Communications Technology (ICT) community experts and industry leaders. It provides NetRack an opportunity for continued improvement to keep up with the changing trends.