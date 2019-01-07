NetRack presents Ultra Rigid NRSe Data Center racks for Enhanced Thermal Management

NetRack registered its participation at BICSI – Ranchi. The company highlighted its NRSe series racks for high density application in data centers & server room to achieve augmented cooling.

The product presentation of NetRack’s NRSe series received an exceptional response from technology experts and ICT community. “BICSI has always been one of the most important conferences for us and we are delighted to be a part of Ranchi event too. This platform provides us a compelling opportunity to showcase our latest products & solutions and also acts as an effective medium to connect with the industry stakeholders and IT experts,” said Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack.

At BICSI Satellite Seminar, NetRack expertise team addressed the pain points of organizations regarding thermal management issues in data centers and server rooms. They also briefed on how to maximize the data center efficiency by adopting various airflow management initiatives.

NetRack NRSe series helps companies in achieving effective air flow management at the rack level. These racks are manufactured out of steel sheet punched, formed, welded and powder coated with highest quality standards under stringent ISO 9001-2008 Manufacturing & Quality management system, ensuring highest quality product. Thermal management with Air seal kit and Blanking Panels & Bottom Brushed access with enhanced Grounding & Bonding assures 100% compatibility with all equipment, conforming general industry standards. The features like Intelligent Locking and Rack Monitoring adds to its easy management of data centers.

Speaking on the importance and benefits of datacenter management, Ravi Raj further added, “We can sense an increasing demand in cooling infrastructure for data centers, which can adapt to high and often fluctuating heat loads. Companies look out for datacenters that can conserve energy and at the same time reduce the expenditure. Understanding the changing requirements of organizations, we have introduced NRSe series, ensuring them not only to achieve maximum cooling but also eliminate potential trouble spots of their infrastructure.”

NetRack’s data center cabinets received an excellent acceptance from international markets. NetRack’s Airflow Management strategies help organizations to save OPEX and cooling cost with its environment friendly practices.