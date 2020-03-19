NetRack optimizes airflow management with innovative perforated doors for server racks

NetRack announced the introduction of their newly designed perforated doors equipped to increase the airflow in data centers. NetRack’s focus on R&D to put forth industry-relevant innovative concepts has paved the way to the latest addition of perforated doors which can enhance airflow up to 15%.

Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack said, “Today operators are striving to bring down the data center operational costs and to increase the overall data center efficiency. This can be achieved easily through effective airflow management. NetRack, with constant inputs from our customers, has come up with a new rack design which can increase airflow by 15%. We have done major design changes in the Rack Frame, Front door, Rear Door and Air seal kit so that the cold air enters only the mission-critical equipment, having this done we can achieve 100% perforation considering the Equipment Mounting area. This innovative design has increased the cold airflow in the front and hot air exhaustion at the rear.”

Airflow management is essential to optimize data center temperature control. Achieving effective airflow management at the rack level helps to eliminate thermal short circuits and hot spots by addressing the heat issues in data centers and preventing downtime. Perforated doors may be the only ventilation needed if the data center has enough air-conditioning to dissipate the heat load.

NetRack provides purpose build solutions designed with the utmost quality parameters and believes that the future-proof “racks” that they manufacture could smartly help businesses to make intelligent use of all IT resources, including IT assets, power, cooling, and network. The proper planning, power and equipment management of Smart racks provide intelligence to next-gen DCs, enabling them to become efficient, flexible, cost-effective and scalable.