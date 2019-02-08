NetRack launches iRack Block 2.0

NetRack launched its flagship product – iRack block 2.0. The datacenter rack comes with considerable upgrades in the design and specifications. NetRack has partnered with Climaveneta to come with upgraded features for iRack block. New iRack block 2.0 has been equipped with next-generation intelligent PDUs from Raritan, In-Rack Cooling system, Rack Mountable Fire Detection and Suppression system, iLock , energy-saving module, reduced foot print, etc.

iRack block 2.0 is an intelligent infra capsule specially designed for on-premises deployment at organizations. NetRack’s new iRack block 2.0 is a self-cooled, self-powered & self-contained rack which is supported by Climaveneta’s unique in-rack cooling unit. It works on inverter technology with Inverter Driven Compressor, EC Fans which modulates the frequency based on the cooling requirement of the customer. This also helps in adapting the dynamic requirements of the clients.

Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack said, “After analyzing the current scenario of data center market and understanding the business requirements of IT managers, we have remodeled our existing iRack block with upgraded cooling and security systems. The iRack block 2.0 is in-line with the emerging technology needs, enabling the organizations to achieve advanced cooling in their data centers.”

iRack block 2.0 is IP 50 rated which ensures protection from dust and can bear the load capacity up to 1500 kgs. It is integrated with a PAC Unit, UPS & battery bank, Intelligent PDU for power, surveillance & environmental management, KVM & console for server management and intelligent rack access for physical security.