NetRack Hosted SI Partners Meet in Bengaluru

NetRack recently organized an exclusive partners meet for all its East India Partners at Windflower Prakruthi Resort, Bengaluru. The partner’s meet cum training program was conducted for 2 days which included the visit to NetRack’s ‘State-of-the-art’ production facility.

NetRack’s partners associated with various verticals like government BFSI, IT/ITES, Hospitals & Hospitalities made their presence at the meet. The spirit of two days meet was to exchange thoughts, ideas, challenges and opportunities in the market. The sole agenda of the meet was to educate the partners on the latest trends in the datacenter space and how NetRack’s products and solutions can make their way addressing the requirements of customers.

Partners grabbed the opportunity to interact directly with Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack and shared the feedback/ concerns received from the customers. Interacting with the partners, Ravi Raj said, “It feels great to connect with the partners who help NetRack to penetrate into untapped regions in the Indian market. Indeed! This is an eminent opportunity created to catch up with people who drive us to journey of success.” Thanking the partners at the event Ravi added “We would like to thank all the SI partners who joined us for the meet. It’s an honor to host a partner’s meet for business associates. We are looking forward to many more successes in the business together, forever.”