NetRack exhibits Seismic Certified Racks – NRSs Series at DCD Bangalore

NetRack showcased its NRSs Seismic racks – Ultra rigid racks for high density application in data centers & server rooms specially designed for seismic zones, at Datacenter Dynamics (DCD) converged conference in Bangalore. DCD is India’s leading data center and cloud infrastructure convection bringing together senior stakeholders from the Datacenter and Cloud community.

The design and standards of NRSs racks received an exceptional appreciation and acceptance for data center industry leaders across various industries. Seismic zones designated with ‘3’ & ‘4’ require strong and highly rigid racks to protect the data centers from earthquake disasters. With the analysis and understanding of seismic zone requirements, NetRack designed NRSs series with highest rigid quality standards under stringent ISO 9001 – 2015 manufacturing & quality management system.

At the event, Raviraj U, Brand Head, Director Sales & Support at NetRack said, “DCD is one of the important conferences for NetRack. It provides a platform that brings together the professionals from the data center industry to share ideas and discuss challenges faced in the market. In turn, helps us to gain valuable insights on upcoming trends and be well prepared for it. He further added, “As per National Building Code of India 2016 (NBC), it is mandated to have Seismic Racks in Earthquake prone areas and our NRSs Series racks are designed and build to comply the data centers in Seismic zones 3 & 4.”

NetRack’s NRSs Series is available in 42RU ~ 52RU Variants with 1000 & 1200 Depth configurations, 600 & 800 Width configurations. The product range of NetRack is UL certified, environment friendly and follows all the international guidelines for product manufacturing.