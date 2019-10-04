NetRack Exhibits NRSe Data Center Rack at BISCI Bangalore

NetRack exhibited its revolutionary product, NRSe series, at BISCI Bangalore.

The company highlighted the concept of vertical patching of cables for efficient use if space in the data center. NetRack’s High Density Cable Frame (HDCF), an ultra-rigid enhanced cable management accessory with NRSe series helps companies in achieving better cable management and effective air flow management at the rack level.

It is designed to manage high volume vertical & horizontal cables in the data center. This HDCF allows direct mounting of patch panel vertically from 6 to 15 numbers. This product further eliminates voluminous cables entering server rack and creating air flow issues.

Mr Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack said, “In a data center, there are many cables laid all over. Managing and monitoring these cables is a big challenge. To ease the design of the data center, we at NetRack came up with a concept of vertical patching, in which it utilizes less space to mount the cables vertically. This helps technicians in easy management of cables. Our NRSe HDCF series is available in 42RU ~ 52RU variants with 1000 & 1200 depth configurations and 6, 8, 12 inch width configurations.”