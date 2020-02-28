NetRack exhibits NRS Rack Series at BES Expo

NetRack, exhibited its revolutionary product, NRS series at the 26th edition of the international BES (Broadcast Engineering Society) conference and exhibition – BES EXPO 2020, at New Delhi. The theme of the BES Expo revolved around the Disruptive Technologies shaping future broadcasting.

Addressing the gathering, Krishnaraj U, Solution Architect at NetRack said “BES Expo provides a good platform to exhibit our products and acts as a medium to connect with industry leaders and IT professionals. This was a fruitful event as it provided an exposure to the latest technology disruptors in the industry. We are glad to exhibit our NRS series along with intelligent PDU & colored PDU for power & KVM console for server management. We have designed these racks to cater to various applications of the Broadcasting Industry. Considering the issues, we offer a variety of products that deal with the modern concerns of organizations, including cooling arrangements, heat dissipation, cable management and also effective power consumption. Our entire product portfolio can be customized based on customers’ requirements.”

NRS Series Floor Mount has been designed with highest quality standards under stringent ISO 9001 | ISO 14001 | ISO 27001 | ISO 45001 & UL certification norms resulting not only in low weight and an elegant appearance but also permits quick assembly. Due to the rigidity provided by the steel end-frames, it handles equipment loads of up to 750Kg with casters & 1250Kg with Levelers / Plinth.