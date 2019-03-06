NetRack delivers Technical Seminar on Data Center  Solutions at BICSI – Pune

NetRack presented its technical seminar on data center solutions and discussed its air flow management strategies to overcome thermal problems in data centers. The innovative concept was well accepted by the CXO’s and Technical Heads attending NetRack presentation at the event.

The event witnessed various industry experts and C- level delegates from ICT & Data center market. In BICSI Technical Seminar, Krishnaraj U, Solution Architect at NetRack, while presenting, highlighted the importance of having a good quality data centers and how it is going to increase the overall performance of an organization. It also briefed about the innovative techniques to address the difficulties in having a huge, complex IT infrastructures in ICT spaces.

Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack said, “Data Center market is witnessing a huge growth across varied industry verticals which are driving the demand for the high density Data Center cabinets. Companies look for data center cabinets which help them to attain maximum efficiency at reduced cost. Understanding the changing requirements, we at NetRack have come up with airflow management solutions to address the challenges faced by companies regarding thermal management in data centers and server rooms. Our NRSe series racks are successfully fulfilling the ever-evolving requirements of customers. We have manufactured racks that not only increase efficiency of the Data-Center, but also eliminate potential trouble spots.”

NetRack outlines the importance of creating a healthy environment by adopting environment friendly practices for the data centers. Netrack’ NRSe series enhances thermal management with the air seal kit and blanking panels & bottom brushed access to enhance grounding & bonding. The product range is UL certified and follows all the international guidelines for product manufacturing.