NetRack Appoints Sudhakar Gooty as Global Head for Data Center Products

NetRack, announced the appointment of Sudhakar Gooty as Global Head for Data Center Products at NetRack, shall be stationed at Bangalore Headquarters

Sudhakar Gooty, an Engineer Graduate with Executive Management from IIM Bangalore comes with an experience of more than 20 plus years with a strong track record in Business Operations Management, Program & Project Management, Data Center Architect, Management and Operations, Cloud Technologies and Operations, Change & Risk Management, Customer Relationship Management etc., in top IT companies like DELL EMC, HP/Compaq/Digital, India Satcom

Announcing this appointment, Ravi Raj, Brand Head, Director, Sales & Support at NetRack said, ” Gooty’s addition to NetRack team will bring great value to our data center rack solutions. Apart from his deep understanding in engineering and design processes, Gooty has proven credentials in delivering consulting assignments, identifying opportunities for business development, driving initiatives for growth, cost reduction and bottom-line performance enhancement. His rich industry experience from leading IT companies makes him a natural fit for the current role and responsibilities.”

In his new role at NetRack, Sudhakar will lead the company in driving strategic alliances and DC business centric partnerships

“It’s a privilege to be a part of NetRack team. I am quite excited about my new challenging role and the opportunities that lie ahead. The Datacenter industry is growing at rapid pace as Digital Transformation is the driving factor across all business segments. I look forward to the opportunity that lies ahead and be a part of growth and success story of Netrack” said, Sudhakar Gooty.

“We heartily welcome Sudhakar Gooty to carry out his new responsibilities at NetRack. We look forward to work as a team and drive towards a common goal in creating and catering innovative data center solutions,” added Ravi Raj.