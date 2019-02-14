NETGEAR Unveils M4300-96X Modular Switch

NETGEAR, Inc. has introduced the NETGEAR M4300-96X Stackable 10G and 40G Modular Managed Switch. The NETGEAR M4300-96X is the world’s only 2U rack height modular switch that comes either empty or pre-populated and scales up to 96 ports of 10G Ethernet or up to 24 ports of 40G Ethernet, or a combination. With 12 open slots and two redundant power supplies, the M4300-96X supports maximum granularity between copper, PoE+ and fiber and unrivalled headroom for organizations buying infrastructure for the long term.

IP convergence has already happened with telephony, surveillance and audio industry. While till date the IP convergence in Audio Video industry was limited. Now, with the new line of products from NETGEAR, the convergence in the professional AV industry is simplified, and this industry is also moving to the network. The Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) Alliance provides a standard programming interface so that even if components are sourced from different suppliers, products and solutions such as the M4300-96X Switch merge easily and cost-effectively into a modern and open platform without complex coding.

To truly converge, IT and AV networks, pre-configured 10 Gbps infrastructure is ready with NETGEAR SDVoE-ready M4300 switches. Instant installation with pre-enabled IGMP/multicast, scalability and affordability gets your ProAV deployment running in no time, with optimal 4K no-compromise quality.

To take unnecessary complexity out of AV-over-IP deployments, NETGEAR created M4300 switches that are preconfigured for easy, true AV and multicast Zero Touch network configuration. IGMP Snooping, IGMP Fast Leave and IGMP Querier are already enabled for the default VLAN 1 that devices will automatically use – no need to log onto the switch. Simply select the M4300-96X port expansion cards that fit your requirements, insert the cards, connect your SDVoE encoders and decoders, and power on the switch.

“The commitment of NETGEAR to the SDVoE standard means that SMBs & Enterprises can leverage NETGEAR switching products that are easy to set up and are used to provide the backbone network for their audio-video products. Our M4300-96X Managed Switch is far superior to a fixed port solution, as you can start small and adds capacity in non-blocking mode, merely by adding port expansion cards.” commented Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India & SAARC, NETGEAR.