NETGEAR Unveils Insight Management Solution to Augment the Remote Capabilities of Your Network

NETGEAR Inc. has introduced the new IT revolution for SMB’s with the launch of NETGEAR Insight Pro. The NETGEAR Insight Management Solution is a progressive way to instantly discover, configure, and continuously monitor and manage your selected network of NETGEAR Wi-Fi access points, switches and storage devices.

It offers plug-and-play setup and management of your small business network, using an easy-to-use Mobile App or a Cloud Web portal. Custom-built from the ground up to meet the specific needs of small businesses, the Insight platform allows any business owner or IT professional to discover and setup their NETGEAR devices, as well as update firmware on their Insight Managed devices directly from the cloud, from anywhere in the world.

The NETGEAR Insight Pro provides a unified, single-pane-of-glass view of your NETGEAR Insight network devices with easy access to both product information and support. It is the answer to the once tedious setup and configuration of devices either in individual device GUI silos or via overwhelming device management tools created for complex enterprise networks. Insight changes the paradigm with its simple multi-device configuration and cloud-based remote access to empower small businesses to manage devices from anywhere.

“Businesses benefit from plug-and-play setup and management without the cost of an additional network management device or contracted IT service. Our Insight Solutions provides partners and resellers with the tools to make their businesses more efficient with day to day networking tasks and are much more profitable in the long run,” commented John McHugh, Senior Vice President & General Manager, CBU, Product Marketing, NETGEAR Inc.

Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India & SAARC, NETGEAR further adds, “Our Insight Pro solutions helps SME’s and the customers build a better relationship, the Insight solution provides businesses a platform where they can manage numerous customers remotely which makes it possible for the SMEs to seamlessly access all the information to ensure the business is running smoothly”