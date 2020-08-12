NETGEAR strengthens its Wi-Fi 6 Portfolio in India

NETGEAR, the provider of the latest and innovative Wi-Fi networking system has its Wi-Fi 6 portfolio with the launch of Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 MK62 and MK63 that can meet the needs of the modern connected home. Designed for the tech enthusiast, the new Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System brings the experience of reliable and flexible Wi-Fi coverage with specialized features such as Dynamic QoS, which automatically prioritizes both video streaming and gaming traffic.

Every member of a household now has a well-defined need for super-fast, reliable Wi-Fi from gamers, to telecommuters and those who stream HD Video to numerous screens within the home. NETGEAR has answered this call with the Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi System delivering the future of Wi-Fi with next-generation Wi-Fi 6. The Nighthawk Mesh System comes with one or two high-powered satellites to provide whole home broadband Wi-Fi coverage. Dead zones are eliminated by easily adding satellites wherever needed or to scale up when moving to a larger home. Setup is completed in minutes with the free Nighthawk App on Apple iOS or Android OS and is also used to easily manage the network from your mobile device.

The MK63 has a sleek and compact design that blends in with any decor and can be placed anywhere in the home. The Mesh System supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless network standard protocol and also has the function of the Mesh extension router. The Nighthawk router provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage, easy customization and Dynamic QoS. Like the Orbi, the Nighthawks have two Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections. Unlike the more expensive Orbi, the Nighthawk offers slower dual-band 1.8Gbps speeds and fewer simultaneous device connections.

With MK62, you can experience the next generation of Wi-Fi 6 that is perfect for medium to large homes up to 3,000sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps. The Nighthawk Mesh System MK62 comes with a high-powered router and satellite, to provide you with broad Wi-Fi coverage, so you can eliminate dead zones by easily placing the satellite wherever needed.

Speaking at the launch Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR commented, “At NETGEAR, we are committed to bring our customers with the latest Wi-Fi technology. Looking at the current technology trend, we are excited to bring you the latest Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System in the market and accelerate the transition to Wi-Fi 6. Through our latest Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 offering, we aim to provide our customers with the flexibility of a Nighthawk along with a Wi-Fi system that is exceedingly fast and reliable”.

Legacy devices also will experience enhanced connectivity, as the Wi-Fi 6 backhaul for mesh systems improves utilization of Wi-Fi channels with its use of faster speeds and better efficiencies over Wi-Fi 6.