NETGEAR offers Home Wi-Fi Solutions to Master your Home Wi-Fi Network

India has become one of the major juncture in its fight against COVID-19 and in this crucial period, social distancing has become necessary. As the majority of us move to working, learning and, well doing everything from home to slow the spread of coronavirus, we are taxing our home networks and our wireless gear in ways we never imagined.

Many organizations have quickly adapted their approach to remote working while ensuring that business continuity is not hampered. Collaboration technology helps bridge this gap and enables employees to connect and collaborate. With video conferencing and cloud program accessing, the need of the hour is to get the best Wi-Fi at home for you to be productive. Leading laptops and mobile phones come pre-enabled with Wi-Fi 6, however, very few routers provide Wi-Fi 6 capability.

Home networking is a challenging concept since many Wi-Fi doesn’t have the capability to evenly distribute the network throughout the house, so you have to journey to your basement, garage or whatever corner your wireless router calls home. Besides this, there are many other challenges that we face while we are working remotely including slow speed, dropped or dead connections, dead zones, it becomes frustrating to diagnosing your home network’s problem.

On the same note, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager, India, Middle East & SAARC quoted, “One of the most common WFH issues is having an unreliable Wi-Fi system, low-quality video transmission, and slow Internet connections. With video conferencing and cloud program accessing, the need of the hour is to get the best Wi-Fi at home for you to be productive. The Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi series is a great solution for remote working as it creates one seamless network, so as you move from room to room without dropping your signal.”