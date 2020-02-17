NETGEAR Nighthawk AX12 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for Improved Network Capacity Launched

NETGEAR has introduced a full suite of ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 Routers. The NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-band AX12 12-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) rendering four times of the increased data capacities to handle today and tomorrow’s growing home network. The AX12 is powered by a quad-core 2.2 GHz processor, offering 10.8GBps Wi-Fi speeds and a 2.5G multi-gig Ethernet interface as either a LAN or WAN. For mobile devices, the router supports Gigabit Wi-Fi, as well as interface-free channels with dynamic frequency selection. The router includes a single 2.4GHz band and 5GHz bands.

The NETGEAR AX12 is a powerful Wi-Fi 6 Router that uses three bands with a combined Wi-Fi speed of 10.8Gbps3. This provides the ideal solution for the growing needs of households with an ever-increasing number of connected devices vying for internet bandwidth simultaneously. Tri-Band Wi-Fi provides an additional Wi-Fi band to reduce congestion and provide a better-connected experience across multiple devices simultaneously. The latest Wi-Fi 6 technology provides four times the amount of data capacity over that of the previous generation of Wi-Fi routers (802.11ac), also now known as Wi-Fi 5.

Using the Nighthawk AX12 Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router, households can expect a combined 10.8Gbps of bandwidth for all their networking needs from simultaneous 4K/8K UHD video streaming to gaming and other high-bandwidth consuming activities. With a single Wi-Fi name across the three bands, Nighthawk RAX200, using Smart Connect technology, intelligently distributes all the connected devices to the appropriate Wi-Fi band based on the speed of the device ensuring the best utilization of the available bandwidth.

Speaking on the occasion, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India & SAARC, NETGEAR added, “At NETGEAR, our focus has always been on innovation in the Wi-Fi space. Wi-Fi 6 is the most significant change to the Wi-Fi standard over the years. We are pleased to induct AX12 router to the NETGEAR family with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard. The new Wi-Fi 6 technology will offer increased capacity and the capability to connect simultaneously with multiple client devices while making the world of Internet of Things much more sustainable due to the expansive bandwidth.”