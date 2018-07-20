Netgear Launches GS116LP and GS116PP Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switches with 16 Ports

NETGEAR Inc. has introduced new 16-port Gigabit Ethernet unmanaged switches, using flexible Power over Ethernet (PoE) integrated technology. Businesses or even home offices needing affordable solutions with a reasonable PoE budget can now easily deploy denser PoE+ devices and high-power PoE+ devices connected to a single switch, for energy efficiency as well as space and cost savings.

The PoE devices can be easily deployed by businesses or offices for energy efficiency, as well as space and cost savings. The switches can also help offices with a dense number of devices in close proximity achieve power and connectivity. It can include VoIP phones, IP security cameras, video-over-IP endpoints, sensors, LED lighting, secure access door locks, and other IoT devices, as well as pan-tilt-zoom HD surveillance cameras with features such as night vision and built-in motion tracking.

But what is most unique about these plug-and-play switches is that they have a built-in intuitive power selector and support optional interchangeable external power supplies that allow you to easily increase PoE budget at any time to provide your devices with the power they need. With this industry-unique feature in an unmanaged switch, you can start with a lower PoE budget and then cost-effectively increase your PoE budget at any time, to grow along with your business needs. If your business has to power more medium to high-power devices in the future, you can easily upgrade just by changing the external power supply. If you already have multiple power-hungry devices, you can go directly to the high-power version switch for the best PoE budget. NETGEAR has designed these switches to adapt as your needs change.

“At NETGEAR we have constantly focused on continuous improvement and innovation and this is the reason we have remained a market leader in providing solutions to small businesses. This is why NETGEAR has introduced these flexible, cost-effective solutions to support the growth of these businesses.” Said, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India & SAARC, NETGEAR

