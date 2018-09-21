NETGEAR Launches GS108LP Unmanaged PoE Switch with 8 Gigabit Port in India

NETGEAR has introduced GS108LP Gigabit Ethernet switch – housing 8 Gigabit copper ports in a desktop metal case which is also wall-mountable. Small business has been leveraging switches for some time but now home offices and even smart homes need to be using them as more and more devices are connected with things such as VoIP phones, IP security cameras, video-over-IP endpoints, sensors, LED lighting, secure access door locks, and other IoT devices. A lot of these new devices either require PoE or users prefer PoE to cut down on wiring. Some of the new generations of devices (Wave 2 802.11ac wireless access points and pan-tilt-zoom HD surveillance cameras) require PoE+ power.

But what is most unique about these plug-and-play switches is that they have a built-in intuitive power selector and support optional interchangeable external power supplies that allow you to easily increase PoE budget at any time to provide your devices with the power they need. With this industry-unique feature in an unmanaged switch, you can start with a lower PoE budget and then cost-effectively increase your PoE budget at any time, to grow along with your business needs. If your business has to power more medium to high-power devices in the future, you can easily upgrade just by changing the external power supply. If you already have multiple power-hungry devices, you can go directly to the high-power version switch for the best PoE budget. NETGEAR has designed these switches to adapt as your needs change.

“GS108LP is a true Gigabit PoE Switch which offers flexible mounting option. All 8 port PoE+ with Compact form factor and noiseless with a total power budget of 60W, ideally suitable for powering cameras, VoIP Phones and Access Points etc. This new product is a result of one such outreach program to bring out multiple options of PoE Switches to Surveillance partners”, quoted Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India & SAARC, NETGEAR.