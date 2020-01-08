NETGEAR Introduces Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Wi-Fi Mesh Router at CES 2020

NETGEAR, the leading provider of networking products powering today’s small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) demonstrated its top of the line solutions for Home and SMB’s at CES 2020. The event is being held at Las Vegas from January 6 to January 9 and is witnessing the gathering of industry veterans from all across the globe.

During CES 2020, NETGEAR introduced the Orbi 4G LTE Wi-Fi Router that combines the capabilities of the popular and award-winning Orbi™ Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi system with 4G LTE cellular connection to provide you an alternative to the traditional wired internet options based on Cable/Fiber or DSL connections.

The Orbi 4G LTE Wi-Fi Router is perfect for those areas that have limited or no access to traditional wired broadband. Orbi 4G LTE can also be combined with your existing wired service to create an Internet connection that is backed up by 4G LTE in case of a wireline service disruption. Orbi 4G LTE Wi-Fi Router is capable of up to 1.2Gbps over 4G LTE and is combined with high-performance tri-band AC2200 Wi-Fi.

As part of the Orbi family of mesh Wi-Fi systems, you can also add satellites such as Orbi Voice or Orbi Outdoor to gain greater coverage and additional features, such as a smart speaker and Alexa voice assistant. This Orbi router also includes the capability of adding Armor advanced cybersecurity and Circle Smart Parenting Controls to your network.

Speaking at the occasion Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR commented, “NETGEAR is committed to pushing the boundaries with innovative technology and solutions. We are looking forward to an exciting year with the introduction of a new range of Orbi Mesh Routers which will provide our customers with the best in class Wi-Fi speed and coverage as well as the safety and security of NETGEAR Armor Cybersecurity and Circle Parental Controls”

“We are also thrilled to be recognized by the CES 2020 Innovation Awards for our Innovation in design and engineering for the Insight Instant Mesh Wi-Fi solution and the Nighthawk® M5 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Router (MR5200)” added Nagendra.

Apart from the Mesh Router, NETGEAR was also happy to announce the latest additions to its Unmanaged and Smart Managed Pro switch series at CES 2020 with new Gigabit Ethernet PoE+ and Ultra60 PoE++ models including the NETGEAR GS110TUP, GS724TPP, GS308PP, GS316P, GS316PP and GS348PP. The PoE+ switches are included with the latest additions is the first Cloud-managed Ultra60 PoE++ switch in the industry with uninterrupted power PoE for businesses of all sizes.