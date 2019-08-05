NETGEAR Introduces Meural Canvas; A Smart Alexa enabled Digital Frame in India

NETGEAR, a leading provider of innovative network technology devices that power today’s smart home have bolstered their range of Smart Homes with the launch of Meural Canvas – a Smart Digital Frame, which lets you adorn your walls with electronic picture frames that can swap out different kinds of digital art.

The Meural Canvas is differentiated by Meural’s patented TrueArt technology, a combination of hardware software, and firmware that combines to deliver a realistic art-viewing experience, including a signature matte, anti-glare display. The canvas can be easily controlled by hand gestures for browsing individual artworks and settings, the Meural mobile app or voice control via Amazon Alexa.

Meural is essentially a large Digital Frame that comes in two sizes, the 27-inch original design and a smaller 21.5-inch design that also carries a lower price tag. With a pre-paid 3 year membership one can access a database of over 30,000 images from various artists and institutions around the world, which you can then display on the 1080p screen.

Speaking at the occasion, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager India, ME & SAARC, NETGEAR commented, “With the launch of Meural, NETGEAR aims to bolster their state-of-the art technology to bring art into every home across the world and to create lasting, fluid relationships between artists and art lovers.”

“Meural Canvas is an innovative product that lets you combine art, design and technology and customize the artwork in your home every day and match it to your mood, season or your décor” added Nagendra.

The app connects the canvas to local Wi-Fi or, like a remote control, manages content, image duration, schedules, settings and image brightness for all canvases. Personal photos can be uploaded at home or remotely.

Each frame is equipped with Wi-Fi capabilities supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bandwidths, as well as increased RAM and automatic orientation for displaying in vertical and horizontal modes. The canvas features an anti-glare matte finish. An easel is available or the product can be wall-mounted.