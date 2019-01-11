NETGEAR Demonstrates its Varied Range of Wi-Fi Devices for Home and Small Businesses at CES 2019

NETGEAR, Inc. demonstrated its top of the line solutions for Home and SMB’s at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The event is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre from January 08 to January 11 and is witnessing the gathering of industry veterans from all across the globe.

Following the 5G trend this year, NETGEAR unveiled the Nighthawk 5G mobile hotspot which is set to make a huge wave among audiences. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has already started the process of auctioning the 5G spectrum in India and according to the analysts; the 5G or the fifth generation cellular technology is set to be fully adopted in India by 2022.

Speaking at CES 2019, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager – India & SAARC, NETGEAR quoted “NETGEAR is committed to pushing the boundaries with innovative technology and solutions. With the introduction of Nighthawk 5G Mobile Hotspot, NETGEAR is all set to revolutionize the telecom and communications sector. With the launch, NETGEAR aims to benchmark the Indian telecom sector and provide the necessary communications tools for the upcoming 5G era”.

Apart from that NETGEAR was also pleased to announce its other upcoming product introductions: The Nighthawk Ultra-High Speed Cable Telephony Modem for Xfinity Voice (CM1150V), and NETGEAR Armor cybersecurity on the award-winning Orbi Whole-Home Wi-Fi Mesh Systems, available via future firmware update on RBR50 based systems and will include a free 90-day subscription.

“NETGEAR is thrilled to be recognized again by the Consumer Technology Association for Innovation in design and engineering for our products,” said David Henry, Senior Vice President of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “We are looking forward to an exciting 2019 with the introduction of new wireless technologies as well as the addition of completely new categories that showcase the capabilities of a connected world.”