NETGEAR Demonstrates Its Cutting Edge Security and Storage Solutions at IFSEC 2019

NETGEAR demonstrated its top of the line security and surveillance solutions including a wide portfolio of products ranging from 4 Port POE to 48 port PoE+ (in 10G as well) – upto 1440W at IFSEC 2019 organised at India Expo Centre at Greater Noida. The event observed the gathering of industry veterans of the security industry from across the globe. The visitors were briefed about NETGEAR’s top of the line technology incorporated in their products and solutions by NETGEAR’s executive team including Annamalai AR, Senior Manager, South and SAARC, Abhishek Anand – Senior Manager, North-West and East India and Manab Mallick, Technical Head, India and SAARC Regions.

The NETGEAR GS110TPP has 10 Gigabit RJ-45 ports including 8 PoE+ ports for the deployment of modern PoE devices. Each port provides up to 30 watts of power with a total PoE power budget of 120W, which is ideal for the deployment of devices that require power as well as network connectivity, such as wireless access points, both Pan-Tilt-Zoom and fixed IP Cameras, VoIP Phones, security door locks or any other PoE-powered device.

The NETGEAR GSM7248 is a gigabit enterprise-class switch with 48-ports with a non-locking design for full throughput simultaneously. It optimizes bandwidth, security, and control with full Layer 2 management capabilities. The network administrators can use any combination of these features to ensure uptime, availability, bandwidth and throughput.

The NETGEAR GS116LP can be easily deployed by businesses or offices for energy efficiency, as well as space and cost savings. The switches can also help offices with a dense number of devices in close proximity achieve power and connectivity. It can include VoIP phones, IP security cameras, video-over-IP endpoints, sensors, LED lighting, secure access door locks, and other IoT devices, as well as pan-tilt-zoom HD surveillance cameras with features such as night vision and built-in motion tracking.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Anand, Senior Manager, North-West and East India NETGEAR said, “We have been a regular participant in IFSEC, which is one the best way to reach out to the partners and end customers. This gives us a good platform to showcase our huge portfolio of Switching (PoE/PoE+/PoE++ – up to 1440W, 1/10/25/100G Data switches), NAS (solution upto 960TB in a single box), Wireless Access Points(H/W and S/W controller managed) and Mesh Wi-Fi Systems all in LIVE setup.”

Annamalai AR, Senior Manager, South and SAARC, NETGEAR added, “The global PoE market is growing significantly year on year as the widespread adoption of Network security cameras, IP telephony, Wireless Access points, Door Locks and other IOT Devices. Most of the products require PoE+ power (802.3at), increasing the power demands from the PoE switch. NETGEAR will play a key role in catering to the market with a wide range of innovative products with the highest quality standard.”