NETGEAR Announces Creation of Pro-AV Design Center for Integrators and Solution Providers

NETGEAR has announced the introduction of a new engineering support center for professional audio video (Pro-AV) integrators deploying AV solutions which utilize IP networking.

This new service to AV installers, consultants, manufacturers and resellers is positioned to streamline audio visual solutions over IP and eliminate the complexity of AV deployments.

This dedicated Pro AV Engineering Services team of experts has been conceived in the company’s efforts to empower those who are conducting installations and designing projects with free network design assistance, training and installation support.

From pre-sales and post-sales support to technical training, to white papers and best practices, these services are positioned to help educate tech managers and integrators to become masters of AV deployments which require IP networking.

NETGEAR has reshaped the organization to address the specific needs of the AV industry and residential systems integrators. In order to streamline the adoption of AV over IP and to ensure the successful transition from legacy matrix switching to AV over Ethernet, these residential and business integrators depend on a solid partner to guide the way.

NETGEAR is determined to be this partner. This new structure for NETGEAR is essentially a design center with a number of the company’s top networking professionals who are accomplished at documenting, drawing, and producing AV architectures.

“This technology transition to AV over IP is an exciting new space where NETGEAR is driving the integration,” said Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for NETGEAR. For low complexity day-to-day small installations, NETGEAR’s M4300 switches are preconfigured for easy, true AV and Multicast Zero Touch Network Configuration. Installers can select an M4300 switch that fits their port count requirements (in copper ports or fiber ports), connect their AV devices, and power on the switch quickly and easily.

Also, the whole family of M4300 switches are fully compliant with the SDVoE Alliance members’ equipment for the deployment of zero latency, uncompressed 4K Video over Ethernet. For larger and more complex installations, the configuration is greatly simplified with automatic AV multicast and the newly created NETGEAR Pro AV Engineering Services team is here to help.

The industry deserves a true partnership that NETGEAR is proud to offer.