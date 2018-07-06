NETGEAR Adds Brad Maiorino To Board Of Directors

NETGEAR, Inc., has welcomed Brad Maiorino to the company’s board of directors. Currently a senior executive at Booz Allen Hamilton, Maiorino is a noted expert in managing cyber, governance, risk and compliance issues. Over the course of a 25-year career, he has held the role of chief information security officer with Fortune 50 companies such as Target, General Electric and General Motors.

“Brad Maiorino is a valuable addition to the NETGEAR Board of Directors,” said Patrick Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer NETGEAR. “His extensive track record with large, complex global operations has made him a sought-after, trusted advisor at the highest levels of industry and government. We look forward to benefiting from Brad’s acumen and insights as we successfully navigate today’s dynamic and ever-changing internet security landscape.”

Maiorino joined General Electric (GE) in 2001 and held various roles in technology leadership throughout the company, ultimately rising to the position of chief information security officer overseeing GE’s global information security program across all lines of business. In 2012, he moved into a similar role with General Motors (GM), holding global accountability for the GM information security and risk vision, strategy and program. Beginning in 2014, Mr. Maiorino spent three years as senior vice president and chief information security officer at Target, where he led the retail giant’s post-data breach response through a companywide transformation to enable the company to defend against today’s threats. During this time, he was a member of the board of directors for the Retail Cyber Intelligence Sharing Center (R-CISC), where he worked alongside his peers to strengthen the industry’s collective defense.

In early 2017, Maiorino joined management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton as an executive vice president and partner. As a senior leader in Booz Allen’s commercial business, he is responsible for helping the firm’s clients deploy cybersecurity and risk management solutions to combat today’s dynamic cyber threats and strengthens resilient operations.

Brad Maiorino comments, “I am excited at the opportunity to contribute my expertise to the NETGEAR leadership team on one of the most critical issues facing companies, their partners and customers today. A company’s ability to operate has become directly tied to their ability to protect against and respond to information security risks in today’s highly dynamic threat environment.”

Maiorino is also a member of the cyber strategy group of The Aspen Institute, a non partisan forum where he helps to assess the state of U.S. cybersecurity and technology efforts.