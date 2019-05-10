NetDragon Partners with Encyclopaedia Britannica to Promote Digital Learning Development Worldwide

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited has signed a framework agreement for strategic cooperation with Encyclopaedia Britannica at the Digital Maritime Silk Road Sub-forum of the 2nd Digital China Summit. Both parties will fully integrate their respective advantages in areas including education resources, Internet technologies, solutions and branding, as well as expand efforts in the field of “Internet + Education” to promote digital learning development worldwide. Nenad Popovic, Minister without Portfolio of Serbia in charge of Innovations and Technological Development, Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon, Chen Changjie, Vice President of NetDragon, Karthik Krishnan, Global CEO of Encyclopaedia Britannica and Sal De Spirito, Senior Vice President of Encyclopaedia Britannica attended the signing ceremony.

Digital learning is a huge and noble business. As a global leader in building internet communities, NetDragon has actively responded to the national policy on the Belt and Road Initiative in recent years, accelerating education development continuously through the “Internet + Education” model to promote digital education worldwide. With over 100 million registered users, NetDragon’s educational products currently cover more than 1.3 million classrooms in 192 countries, making it one of the world’s largest K12 education community networks and ecosystems. The signing of this framework agreement on strategic cooperation indicates that both parties will give full play to their respective advantages in content and resources, create leading digitalized education products, and jointly promote the development of global digital learning.

Encyclopaedia Britannica plans to assist Elernity in promoting virtual laboratory in regions outside of China, in order to stimulate future construction and development of virutal laboratories. Elernity’s virtual laboratory is an open, free and fun platform for experiment simulations. It integrates experiment resources of K12 physics, chemistry, and biology subjects, meeting the teaching and learning needs in experiments for both teachers and students. The laboratory also provides voice and text reminders, so as to guide students to complete experiments independently. When there are non-standard procedures, the system will give users authentic and immersive experience through its simulation engine.

Elernity is considering introducing Encyclopaedia Britannica’s resources into its flagship product 101 Education PPT. As a 250 years old globally renowned education corporation, Encyclopaedia Britannica brings together the knowledge of global educational leaders including Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize winners and serves more than 140 million students with high quality content resources and standards that are widely recognized across over 80 countries around the world. On the other hand, 101 Education PPT is an integrated educational software for teachers to prepare and deliver lessons. It contains rich teaching resources and mutifaceted interactive teaching features, hence helping teachers prepare and deliver lessons efficiently. Currently, its installed base has exceeded 5 million. Meanwhile, the two parties will also be cooperating on digital interactive courses for preschool education, taking full advantage of their education resources, Internet technologies, solutions and branding, and further expanding efforts in the field of “Internet + Education” to promote digital learning development worldwide.