NetApp named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

NetApp has been named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage1 based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. The report positioned NetApp highest for ability to execute.

“We believe the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage further demonstrates recognition that our solutions deliver data-driven business outcomes across core, edge and cloud,” commented Sanjay Rohatgi, senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific at NetApp.

“We help organizations simplify data management in hybrid multicloud environments, ensuring they deliver their application data to the right place at the right time, so they can make better, data-driven decisions. At NetApp, our teams are constantly innovating to deliver the leading flash systems and data services portfolio with the deepest integration to the cloud.”

The Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage replaces two Magic Quadrants: the Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays and the Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Storage Arrays.