NetApp launches cohort 3 of the NetApp Excellerator program

NetApp announced the third batch of startups chosen for NetApp Excellerator – the company’s flagship accelerator program dedicated to helping startups operating in the data space. Six startups were selected from over 300 applicants from across the continent through a rigorous iterative selection process focused on product capability, depth in technology, performance in the boot camp and their alignment with the program’s objectives. With 12 startups graduating from the last two cohorts of the program, the stage is set for another batch of startups to accelerate their journey. This cohort has seen an increased interest in technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and the cloud.

The startups selected for the third cohort are CloudOptimo, FirstHive, InstaSafe, Praktice.ai, Uber Diagnostics, and ZScore Technologies.

Ajeya Motaganahalli, Senior Director, Engineering Programs and Leader of the NetApp Excellerator program said, “We are seeing a steady rise in the quality and maturity of startups, making the selection process tougher. A great problem to have! I’m delighted to welcome the startups that are participating in the third cohort. We are applying our learning from the first two cohorts and the program is maturing as a result of the same. We find that there is a bigger need for startup mentoring, especially on the technical side, which NetApp is uniquely positioned to offer.”

Talking about the company’s vision and the program, Deepak Visweswaraiah, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India said, “The NetApp Excellerator is focused on the development and growth of data-driven startups, thereby enabling an ecosystem that can help our customers realise the potential of their data. A strong focus on go-to-market efforts with our sales team makes the startups market-ready and helps improve their financial viability. The biggest boost in a competitive technology landscape that a startup can hope to receive is technical and business mentoring. We are putting our best foot forward on both fronts.”