NetApp felicitates partners at 9th edition of Annual Partner Summit

NetApp concluded their three-day annual Partner Summit – Xcelerate 2019 held in Jodhpur.

Hosted in partnership with Tech Data and Redington, the event honoured key partners in recognition of their work in delivering a fruitful partnership. In addition, the presence of NetApp’s senior leadership provided the partners an opportunity to connect with the company’s vision as well as strategies to drive data-driven business outcomes.

The public cloud has created a new standard for IT that all industry leaders must match to provide the experience that customers enjoy in the cloud and now demand on-premises. To be successful, organizations must fuel data-driven innovation by leveraging the cloud.

The event themed ‘Any Cloud, One Experience’ was curated to discuss how the partners can navigate as well as leverage new market opportunities. The conference hosted interactive discussions on enabling partners to unleash the power of data with the right cloud solutions and deliver value to customers in a dynamic world.

The summit also facilitated a platform for the partners to meet the subject matter experts, industry leaders and NetApp executives to understand how to best help customers leverage the hybrid multi-cloud along with new technologies like AI, ML, DevOps and IoT.

Congratulating the winners, Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India and SAARC said, “NetApp in India is on a growth trajectory and continues to dominate the industry as the Data Authority in the hybrid cloud world. Our partners are a significant part of this growth and XCELERATE 2019 reaffirms our commitment to enable our partners to leverage the economies of data.”

“To be successful today, organizations must fuel data-driven innovation by leveraging the cloud and manage their data from the edge to core to cloud. We thereby aim to train and skill our partners to help customers better manage the data in both the infrastructures and gather better insight with the right pricing capability, agility, and flexibility. We also provide sessions to help explain right data management strategies for the newer technologies helping them deliver superior customer experience,” said Kaushal Veluri, Director, Channels, Alliances & Sales, NetApp India Marketing & Services.

The summit was held between September 18 and September 20, 2019 in Jodhpur.