NetApp Closes Acquisition of Spot

NetApp announced that it has completed its acquisition of Spot, a leader in compute management and cost optimization in the public clouds.Spot by NetApp® delivers application-driven infrastructures (ADIs), cloud infrastructures that use analytics and machine learning to continuously adapt to the needs of applications, to help drive cloud resource optimization in real time, for both compute and storage. ADIs automatically deliver the availability, performance, and capacity that applications need at the lowest cost, accelerating the deployment and innovation of applications. ADIs help application teams shorten development lifecycles and run more applications in their choice of cloud. Customers can save up to 90% of their compute and storage infrastructure expenses, which typically make up 70% of total cloud spending, while maintaining SLAs and SLOs.

“Together, we are extending NetApp’s vision for helping customers unlock the best of cloud,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Public Cloud Services business unit. “With Spot by NetApp, we will enable customers to get more out of their cloud investment to gain competitive advantage and accelerate their business success.”

“Cloud infrastructure gives application developers the ability to develop and deploy applications faster by providing resources almost instantly at any time,” said Amiram Shachar, CEO and cofounder of Spot. “We are excited to join NetApp in pursuit of the shared vision to help application owners embrace and take advantage of the full power of the cloud.”

Spot by NetApp offers a portfolio of compute and storage services that monitor and analyze the needs of applications and automatically optimize cloud resources to meet those needs.