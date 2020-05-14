NetApp Appoints Cesar Cernuda  as President

NetApp announced the appointment of Cesar Cernuda as president of NetApp, reporting to CEO George Kurian, effective in July. He will lead our global go-to-market operations spanning sales, marketing, services, and support. Cernuda joins NetApp from Microsoft, where he was president of Microsoft Latin America and corporate vice president of Microsoft Corporation. He brings with him extensive experience in leading business transformation, building diverse, high-performing teams, and driving a successful cloud business. In his role as president, Cernuda will continue to evolve the NetApp® go-to-market strategy and organization to accelerate growth by transforming how we approach the changing customer landscape and capture new growth opportunities, particularly in cloud.

Today’s technologies and the rapid pace of digital innovation have created new opportunities for organizations to engage with and serve their customers. To capture these opportunities, NetApp’s marketing, sales, and services and support organizations will be combined under Cernuda to create an integrated, global go-to-market organization. Cernuda’s experience in leading global enterprise sales and transforming business will enable him to foster tighter alignment between the teams, helping NetApp to quickly capture new growth opportunities in enterprise storage systems and cloud data services.

“As we look to accelerate our cloud and software strategy, Cesar’s experience in successfully transforming large global organizations will strengthen NetApp’s position as a leader in cloud data services and drive value for our shareholders,” said George Kurian, chief executive officer. “I’m excited to welcome a leader of his caliber. I look forward to him bringing to the team his passion for strong results, his commitment to building diverse, high-performing teams, and his experience in business transformation as we continue to evolve our go-to-market strategy to reflect the changing customer landscape.”

“I believe NetApp will become a key partner in every organization’s data strategy, and I am looking forward to being a part of it,” said Cernuda. “The key hyper-scale public cloud vendors have bet on NetApp technology to support them with their customer offerings, and the APAC region continues to be a front runner in the adoption and use of cloud technology. During my three years as a leader in the Pacific, I learned from customers and partners how to best help them not only deploy but fully utilize the technology. I am thrilled with the opportunity to bring that knowledge to NetApp to help and support customers and partners manage and protect one of their most important assets— their data.”

“Cesar brings a wealth of experience in leading commercial products, and service and support offerings to meet Asia Pacific’s aggressive consumption of cloud and data technologies,” said Sanjay Rohatgi, senior vice president, and general manager for the Pacific, NetApp said. “His time spent in the APAC region also gives him first-hand knowledge of cultural nuances and customer priorities will be a true advantage when connecting with new buyers as we help them on their transformation journeys.”