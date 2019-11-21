NetApp and Google Cloud Advance Strategic Partnership to Drive Innovation in the Cloud

NetApp announced the general availability of NetApp Cloud Volumes Service, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP for Google Cloud, and support for Anthos on NetApp HCI to help organizations focus on innovation across any hybrid environments.

As enterprises seek to take advantage of the agility and efficiency benefits of the cloud, they need to know that their data is secure and in the right place, for the right cost, at scale. To achieve these goals, they are building data fabrics that provide maximum flexibility as they move to hybrid multicloud environments. With NetApp and Google Cloud, customers can unlock the power of their data with tightly integrated, enterprise-class data solutions that are optimized and validated for Google Cloud.

“IDC research shows that a growing percentage of enterprise workloads being deployed to cloud environments share a dependence on storage performance, and increasingly prioritize tools that enable governance, automation, and data mobility,” said Deepak Mohan, research director, Cloud Infrastructure Services, IDC. “With NetApp’s enterprise data services running on Google Cloud, organizations can achieve the performance and functionality needed to support the most intensive workloads, and immediately drive innovation across on premises and public cloud environments.”

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with NetApp to enable hybrid and multicloud deployments for customers and to make NetApp’s solutions generally available now on Google Cloud,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice president, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “In addition, customers now have the option to deploy Anthos on NetApp’s validated HCI, providing customers more choice in the on-premises hardware solutions on which they can run Anthos.”

NetApp’s data services and solutions help customers effectively manage their transition from on-premises to hybrid and multicloud environments

“Our mission to help our customers realize the promise of the public cloud and enable them to drive innovation and business outcomes with cloud aligns with the approach Google Cloud is pursuing on premises and off,” said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Data Services, NetApp. “With powerful NetApp enterprise data services and solutions tightly integrated into Google Cloud environments, organizations can achieve advanced data management and unprecedented performance to truly take advantage of Google Cloud’s innovative leadership in application development, analytics, and machine learning.”