Net Protector Organized Conference on Cyber Security at Nagpur successfully

Net Protector organized a conference on Cyber Security at Hotel Tuli Imperial, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur on August 24th. In this event, more than 200 Computer Dealers and IT Service partners were present. The technical seminar was focused on the detailed updates regarding cybersecurity threats and also discussed on the topic “How corporate, enterprise, organisations can protect their servers from Hackers?” The topics on cloud and data security knowledge and tips were also shared by Net Protector team.

NetProtector AntiVirus is one of the leading providers of Anti-Virus and Internet Security tools. Net Protector was established in Pune, and has been actively involved in Research and Development of Anti-Virus software. Net Protector AntiVirus is enterprise-wide Anti-Virus software that scans the local and network drives for viruses, Internet Security and cleans them. Net Protector defends your Office Network from all virus, worm and spyware attacks and keeps your business lifeline, the Network and PCs, running smooth and secure. Net Protector is Content Security Software for the corporate Mail Servers, to scan E-mails, attachment files and Web pages on a real-time basis. Last but not the least, Net Protector is Make in India Company.