Ness Digital Engineering Acquires CassaCloud

Ness Digital Engineering is pleased to announce its acquisition of CassaCloud, a Kosice, Slovakia-based consultancy with expertise in Salesforce implementation, customization, and integration services for multiple Salesforce modules. CassaCloud will join Sovereign CRM, acquired by Ness in 2019, as part of the Ness Salesforce-focused Center of Excellence.

“Companies across industries are using Salesforce as a platform for mission critical, cloud-based, customer-facing and revenue-generating solutions,” said Paul Lombardo, CEO of Ness Digital Engineering. “We are eager to bring our rapidly expanding Salesforce capability, further strengthened by the excellent team at CassaCloud, alongside our proven digital capabilities to deliver business solutions that help our clients compete more effectively.”

CassaCloud serves as the versatile partner companies seek to achieve the benefits of larger, more complex Salesforce programs, as well as valuable, strategic extensions of Salesforce solutions. The company is a Salesforce Consulting Partner with certified specialists in Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, CPQ, and Pardot.

“Our local and global clients value the hyper-customized solutions we develop for their businesses,” said Valér Dunda, Managing Director at CassaCloud. “By tapping into Ness’s digital engineering capabilities and extensive global footprint, we will be able to help even more companies best utilize the Salesforce portfolio to support their business goals.”

The CassaCloud acquisition strengthens Ness’s Salesforce credentials in North America and Europe. Employees from the CassaCloud headquarters have joined the Ness Kosice office, an employer of choice among the largest IT companies in Kosice.

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Community Cloud, CPQ, Pardot and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.