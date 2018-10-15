Neron Informatics showcased its 3rd Telecom innovation [ N-50 UCS ] in the 9th edition of Aegis Graham Bell Awards 2018

Winner of 8th Aegis Graham Bell Awards under category “Innovation in Green Telecom” for the Project “Onyx CXM” Neron Informatics Presented its latest Innovation Neron-50 UCS in 9th Aegis Graham Bell Awards under Innovative Telecom Infra Solution category. Neron -50 UCS is a Product under Neron Embedded [N-Series] Product Line with GSM and Volte Interface. It has been designed according to the demand of Industry 4.0 Standards and Features. This product was designed According to the Market feedback and in-house Market survey conducted keeping in mind Past, Present and Future of Telecom Business and Interface delivery in Tier 1,2,3 Cities with a Value addition of GSM and Volte convertible interface and Open Web socket API for 3rd Party Integration. Neron-50 UCS is 1st of its kind System which offers a complete set of APIs to design any kind of telephony Powered application.

N-Bot [ Neron’s Social chat Bot ] was introduced as a reference application during the Jury round which empowers the flexibility and 3rd party interoperability capability of Neron 50 UCS. N-Bot is Neron’s in-house Social chat bot having capability to function in Auto and Manual mode and capable to handle telecommunication events. N-50 UCS is a modular unified communication system with 8 GSM / Volte Telco Interface & with advanced IP-PBX features such as Multi level IVR , SMS IN/Out , Conf. Bridge, Time based call handling, Call recording, ACD , Call detailed Reports, Voice Mail, Video Calls etc.

Under the Banner of “Make In India “ , Neron Informatics is specialized in manufacturing of Telecom Infrastructure Equipments & Unified communication System. Offering a wide variety of products covering the entire spectrum of SIP and Unified Communication solutions, Neron Informatics renders solutions that helps SOHO, SMB and Enterprise businesses to enhancing their productivity and telecom infrastructure. As a contributor in Industry 4.0 Revolution and Aegis Graham Bell Awards winner under category “Innovation In Green Telecom 2017” Project Onyx CXM (State of the Art IP-PBX) , Neron believes in evolving with the changes in the telecom industry to ensure that products and services serve the telecommunication needs of the organizations. Neron Informatics Innovative approach has been recognized and rewarded many times in the industry with “Fastest Growing Brand in Unified Communication-Mobility” , Innovative telecom product and solution, and Recently awarded as a “ India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders , Price of the Nation Series “ Conducted by URS media.

“ Aegis Graham bell Award is a globally recognized platform to showcase innovations and it is proud moment for Neron Informatics to be a part of the nomination and jury process year by year,”said,-Dev Kumar, CTO, Neron Informatics Pvt. Ltd.