Neron Informatics Recognized as a India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders in 3rd Edition – India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2017-18

Neron Informatics Pvt Ltd & its CTO –Dev Kumar recognised as “ India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders “ for the category IT & Telecom during “3rd Edition – India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2017-18. “ Pride of the Nation Series Awards & Business Summit. The award process was reviewed by leading advisory firm Price water house Coopers P.L(PwC), held at Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai on 10th September 2018 .

A magnificent event highlighted by the presence of Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Hon. Union Minister of Women & Child Development, Government of India and Chairman, People for Animals; Dr Niranjan Hiranandani Chairman, Hiranandani Communities; Mr. Ashish Kumar Chauhan MD & CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange, Ms. Karisma Kapoor, Indian Actress; and Ambassador , High Commissioners, Consul General and representatives of countries – Uganda, Kuwait, Bulgaria, Argentine, Sweden,Malaysia, etc.

Under the Banner of “Make In India “ , Neron Informatics is specialized in manufacturing of Telecom Infrastructure Equipments and Unified communication System. Offering a wide variety of products covering the entire spectrum of SIP and Unified Communication solutions, Neron Informatics renders solutions that helps SOHO, SMB and Enterprise businesses to enhancing their productivity and telecom infrastructure. As a contributor in Industry 4.0 Revolution and Aegis Graham Bell Awards winner under category “Innovation In Green Telecom 2017” Project Onyx CXM (State of the Art IP-PBX) , Neron believes in evolving with the changes in the telecom industry to ensure that products and services serve the telecommunication needs of the organisations.

“ The India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders award is a very proud moment for Neron Informatics. Achievement of this milestone within 10 months of very short time frame will always boost us to continue the journey towards Telecom Innovation, said,” Dev Kumar (Founder & CTO).

The Summit was organised by URS-AsiaOne magazine and URS Media Consulting P.L. which is rapidly emerging as the leading international media company towards the cause of business, political and social issues in the entire Asia & GCC region, thus supporting not only the Indian Government’s initiatives such as Skilling India, Digitizing India, and Incredible India, but also supporting United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and World Health Organization’s targets.