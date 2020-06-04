NEC Technologies India and Jaceex Ventures pioneers program to improve employability of North East India’s youths

NEC Technologies India (NEC India) and Jaceex Ventures LLP which operates the Japan Center of Excellence (JACEEX) have announced partnership to launch a joint training program targeted at the youths of North East India. Approximately 1000 participants are expected to benefit from this training program over the coming years which will expose them to the Japanese language, culture and business practices.

Under this partnership, NEC will work as knowledge partner through its language and intercultural training academy, NEC Japanese Language Academy (NJLA), and JACEEX will set up Jaceex Japanese Language Academies (JJLA) centres in various cities of the North East, in support of this program. JACCEX currently operates one nodal academy in Guwahati-Assam. NEC India and JACEEX will also train students from different universities and colleges in North East region.

Commenting on this association, Piyush Sinha, Deputy Managing Director, NEC India said, “Japan and India’s longstanding relationship with each other extends beyond cultural, economic and social levels. The Japan-India investments in North East India not only improves the physical infrastructure, but focuses on the social well-being, basic human needs and talent development too. Our partnership with JACEEX will help students expand their horizons and improve their employability. With their newfound knowledge, they can use it as a gateway to newer opportunities.”

“We are delighted to partner with NEC India. This training program will allow students to be competitive on a global stage and will provide an ideal platform to them to prepare for their careers. North East India is a region with high quality human resource who have vast potential in hospitality, tourism, agriculture, textile and food manufacturing, nursing and Eldercare, and this partnership will help improve the skills of young people to make them employable and improve the region’s socio-economic wellbeing,” said Rajeev Gupta, Founder and CEO, Jaceex Ventures LLP.

Jaceex Ventures operates JACEEX with a core objective of sensitizing the youth of the North East Region about Japan. JACEEX prepares the youths for the Japanese way of work: language, lifestyle and culture; to prepare them for future opportunities with Japan-related companies.

The NEC Japanese Language Academy (NJLA) was started in 2016 to impart Japanese language skills among aspiring Indian youths. Its focus has been to contribute to the mutual economic growth of India and Japan by providing support for overcoming the two major impediments: language and culture.