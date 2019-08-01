NEC signs agreement with Genesys to offer market leading contact center solutions in India

NEC Technologies India (NECTI) has signed a reseller agreement with Genesys. The agreement enables NECTI to market, sell and support Genesys products in the India market.

The partnership with Genesys expands NECTI’s existing portfolio of Private Network Solutions, including unified communication servers and IP-PBX systems. As a Genesys reseller, now NECTI can deliver an end-to-end, fully-integrated customer experience solution for businesses of all sizes. In addition, NECTI is positioned to help state governments launch citizen-centric call center services under the smart-cities initiative.

This agreement also enables NECTI to further support India’s contact center market which has shown rapid growth with the country’s rise as a global hub for customer service outsourcing.

Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director, NECTI, said, “Genesys has extensive global reach and a rich partner ecosystem to provide country-level and vertical-specific contact center solutions and services. This partnership will help us add value to our existing customer base and open up multiple new opportunities in the market where businesses are focusing on improving the customer experience.”

Raja Lakshmipathy, Managing Director, Genesys India said,“We are thrilled to expand our reach in India by adding NECTI as a value-added reseller. With their extensive expertise in Smart Cities as well as the partnerships with mid-market businesses, NECTI will help joint customers extend the value of their Genesys solution.”

