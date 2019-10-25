NEC launches FIWARE based smart cities platform in India

NEC Technologies India Private Limited (NECTI) announced the launch of a FIWARE-based smart cities platform in India.

The new product from NECTI is based on FIWARE Foundation’s open source platform, which supports Next Generation Service Interfaces, a globally accepted open standard interface for data management. This makes the new platform ideal for smooth integration with smart city projects that accumulate and process data collected from a wide range of smart city applications.

As the first customer of the new product, DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) has implemented this platform and integrated it with their existing Logistics Data Bank system, which provides tracking services of EXIM containers across India. The implementation of NECTI’s FIWARE-based platform allowed DLDS to seamlessly collect real-time data from a large number of IoT devices (such as RFID readers for container tracking) within its service area.

“I congratulate NEC Technologies India on achieving another milestone in their continued commitment towards enabling solutions over FIWARE,” said Ulrich Ahle, CEO of FIWARE Foundation.

“DLDS is always looking to leverage advanced technologies to create future-ready platforms. With the introduction of FIWARE, DLDS’s Logistic Data Bank system is ready to scale its operations and support a broad range of smart technologies beyond RFID,” said, Abhishek Chaudhary, Director, DLDS.

“By innovating and implementing this FIWARE-based smart cities platform, we are able to take another huge step in empowering industries with world class technologies and solutions,” said, Piyush Sinha, Deputy Managing Director, NECTI. “I firmly believe the implementation of the new platform will help DLDS further enhance the Indian logistics industry by enabling faster and more informed decision making.”

NEC is a platinum member of the FIWARE Foundation. As a member of the board and the technical steering committee of the FIWARE Foundation, NEC has contributed to development, standardization and promotion of FIWARE technology.

In April 2018, NECTI announced the launch of a FIWARE Lab node in India in order to encourage application developers, solution providers, government bodies and academia to experiment and innovate with FIWARE-based solutions for smart cities.