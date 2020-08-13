NEC and PERSOL CAREER start PoC of recruitment service for international IT engineers using blockchain technology

NEC Corporation and Persol Career Co Ltd announced the start of a proof-of-concept (PoC) of a new direct recruiting service for companies seeking to hire IT engineers from India, particularly Japanese companies. The aim of this PoC is to test the direct recruiting service for Japan-based companies considering the employment of foreign IT engineers. Six companies in Japan, including GMO Internet, Inc. and Wired Beans Co., Ltd., are participating in the recruitment activities for IT engineers living in India.

Engineers who participate in the service shall take an IT skill test, where their experience, skills, achievements and resume are confirmed. With this information, recruiters can expect to increase the success of their recruitment activities. Moreover, the service is based on the concept of self-sovereign identity (SSI), where individual identity holders can fully create and control their credentials, including how their personal data is shared and used

In recent years, the shortage of IT human resources in Japan has become a serious issue and it is estimated that this shortfall could rise up to 800,000 people by 2030. Amid the intense competition for IT human resources in Japan, it is important to attract and retain talented international human resources in order to further revitalize the Japanese economy and boost its competitiveness. Moreover, spread of the new coronavirus infection has also accelerated online recruitment activities and work styles.