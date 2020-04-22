NEC and Intermedia Announce Strategic Global Partnership

NEC Corporation , a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, and networking solutions, today announced a global strategic partnership with Intermedia, a leading provider of cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. Together, NEC and Intermedia are launching NEC UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT, a fully integrated and born-in-the-cloud UCaaS solution, and NEC UNIVERGE BLUE ENGAGE, a CCaaS solution for businesses of all sizes.

For 120 years, NEC has transformed communications and IT for business. With over 80 million business users worldwide, NEC is in the top three globally for installed unified communications seats, and ranks No. 1 for global line shipments over the past 3 quarters.(1)

This partnership agreement with Intermedia represents NEC’s rapid global expansion into cloud-based communications and collaboration services.

With over 1,000 employees, 125,000 business customers, and 6,600 active channel partners, Intermedia develops and delivers tightly integrated, extremely reliable, highly secure, award-winning cloud communications software. Sold primarily under private label through a large network of reseller partners and major IT distributors, Intermedia’s solutions drive the communications for businesses of all sizes – from SMB to mid-market to Fortune 1000.

NEC UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT and ENGAGE are built on Intermedia’s innovative, proprietary technology and world-class support and will be brought to market through NEC’s robust partner ecosystem. With NEC UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT and ENGAGE, NEC is bolstering its global cloud communications offerings to fully support customer organizations in their migration to the cloud.

“The global NEC Group continues to be committed to helping customers solve a wide array of both business and societal issues and challenges, not the least of which is building a sustainable and more efficient society through the digital transformation of business infrastructure. This partnership for the delivery of cloud-based communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions with Intermedia allows NEC and its global network of partners to build toward a brighter future with the utmost care for quality, cost, and customer service,” said Kimihiko Fukuda, Senior Vice President, NEC Corporation and President, NEC Platforms, Ltd.

“NEC is committed to helping businesses meet the demands of today’s digital workforce through our Smart Enterprise portfolio, and we recognize that enabling customer migration to the cloud is a key component,” said Paul Kievit, President and Head of NEC Enterprise Solutions EMEA and Americas. “To support this rapid migration on a global scale, NEC aimed to team up with a born-in-the-cloud partner that could provide a best-in-class, fully-integrated suite of UCaaS and CCaaS solutions.”