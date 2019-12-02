NEC and CSIR Sign MoU Regarding Big Data and High-Performance Computing

NEC Technologies India (NECTI), a subsidiary of NEC Corporation, and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) signed an MoU to collaborate in the development of innovative solutions using big data analytics and High-Performance Computing (HPC). Under this collaboration, NECTI and CSIR will jointly harness the capabilities of AI and machine learning in data science to solve critical issues plaguing society in areas including water shortages, energy, agriculture, healthcare and social security.

NECTI and CSIR plan to set up a Center of Excellence to create and test new solutions. It will also facilitate local talent development, particularly in the areas of big data analytics and machine learning.

Takayuki Inaba, Managing Director, NECTI, said, “This collaboration between NECTI and the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research combines our strengths and expertise and will help spur the development of innovative solutions across verticals such as Smart City, Smart Healthcare and Smart Agriculture in India. We are proud to be a part of this joint effort to empower India’s businesses and its citizens.”

Shekhar Mande, DG, CSIR and Secretary, said, “We are delighted to partner with NEC Technologies India and believe that this cooperation will open up new avenues of research. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration as we work towards building a safe and secure society.”