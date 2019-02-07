Nebula, by Anker, Announces Portable Mini Projector with Wi-Fi, High-Contrast Pocket Cinema & 360° Speaker, Nebula Capsule

Nebula, a pioneer in immersive entertainment, announces the launch of India’s first Can sized Pocket Projector “Nebula Capsule” Portable Mini Projector with Wi-Fi, High-Contrast Pocket Cinema, 360° surround sound. Nebula Capsule is a smart cinema that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. Using Android 7.1 it plays content from any video streaming app and also mirrors the phone’s screen to create a remarkably detailed picture up to 100 inches big.

Its advanced DLP Technology, utilizes IntelliBright algorithms that provides a radiant 100 ANSI Im picture quality. Its unique technology shall project picture on any surface including the ceiling or bedsheets. Apart from the Traditional work, its Wireless casting transforms any space indoor/outdoor into a Theatre or creates an enhanced Gaming experience on Big screen. Running on Android 7.1 processor, one could also route the latest apps directly from Capsule including Netflix and Youtube.

Nebula Capsule delivers up to 4 hours of continuous video on a single charge. Also, the Quick Charge technology enables Capsule to recharge faster and charge while in use. The Projector can also be operated directly from your phone with the “Nebula Connect” app available on Google Play and the App Store.

Commenting on the new addition, Gopal Jeyaraj – Sales Head India & Subcontinent said, “With Valentines around the corner, our Nebula Capsule will surely strike the right chord with the Consumers. It’s an ideal gifting Option which no gender bar, maximized productivity and usage to ‘on the go’ lifestyle. Its everything you need for Work or Play packaged together.

The Projector also sports Incredible 360 degree surround sound experience with 5W speakers. Connectivity options include Screen mirroring via Airplay, Miracast, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB.