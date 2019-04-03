Mulder Appointed President and CFO of Anritsu Company

The Board of Directors of Anritsu Corporation announces that the global communications leader has named Donn Mulder President and Chief Financial Officer of Anritsu Company, the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, effective April 1, 2019. In his new position, Mulder will oversee the corporate business operations of Anritsu Company in the United States, as well as the research and development, marketing/field operations, and manufacturing operations of Anritsu’s Network and Infrastructure Business Unit based in Morgan Hill, CA.

Mulder succeeds Toru Wakinaga who held this position, as well as responsibility for the overall sales operations in the Anritsu Americas Sales Region, since September 2017.

Mulder has a distinguished career that spans almost four decades in the test and measurement industry. He joined Anritsu as Product Marketing Manager in 1992, and has served as a Senior Vice President and General Manager of Anritsu Company since 2005. During that time, Anritsu has taken a customer-centric approach that has solidified relationships with key accounts and enabled Anritsu to develop solutions to meet specific market needs.

“It has been a tremendous experience at Anritsu, as I have had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most talented professionals in test and measurement. The commitment to working with customers and meeting their ever-changing needs by developing superior test solutions has been integral to the success of Anritsu and a philosophy that begins with upper management. I look forward to continuing this precedent of success and innovation to maintain Anritsu’s position as a premier provider of test solutions for the communications industry,” said Mulder.