MSI Unveils new MEG X570 UNIFY Motherboard into gaming market

MSI is pleased to introduce our new MEG X570 UNIFY motherboard into gaming market. Belonging to the top gaming segment MEG series, MEG X570 UNIFY is our brand new premium product with modest and pure black design, emphasizing on the true value of the motherboard instead of fancy LED decoration. By eliminating all the redundant RGB LED from the motherboard and adopting the UV black printing, the heatsink shows the gleam and the shining reflection of the dragon to symbolize a mysterious and high quality image. For MEG X570 UNIFY motherboard, MSI put great efforts on those essential parts concerned by those enthusiast gamers, enhancing not only the thermal but also power solution to run with the AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen processors.

Emphasizing the ultimate performance, MEG X570 UNIFY also brings astonishing overclocking records to enthusiast gamers. With AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor, it is an incredible result to push CPU frequency to 5857 MHz, which is by far the top 1 of all records.

For Cooling

Aluminum Cover with Extended Heatsink and Heat-pipe Design

Cooling is what an enthusiast gamer cares about and MSI adopts an aluminum cover with extended heatsink on top of the power delivery circuits to help to dissipate excessive heat. The all metal extended heatsink contains even more surface area for more thermal dissipation. Other than that, a heat-pipe connects from this larger heatsink to another MOS heatsink means better conductor of heat.

MEG X570 UNIFY is well-designed for the highest level of processors to support advanced performance algorithms. With high-end thermal solutions including our new Frozr Heatsink Design, which integrates the heatsink and a patented fan with double ball bearings for better durability. The exclusive Propeller Blade Technology can generate more airflow and lower noise, and Zero Frozr Technology can auto-adjust fan speed for chipset temperature based on personal preference.

3x M.2 Shield Frozr

Not only focusing on CPU cooling features, MEG X570 UNIFY also provides all the M.2 slots onboard the best thermal solution. All three M.2 slots are equipped with MSI exclusive M.2 Shield Frozr. M.2 Shield Frozr prevents throttling, maximizes drive performance, and ensures higher maximum SSD speeds.

For Gaming

2.5G LAN with Wi-Fi 6 AX

MEG X570 UNIFY features 2.5G LAN plus the latest Wi-Fi 6 AX solution onboard. The Ethernet networks offer high-bandwidth and low-latency for demanding power users. 2.5G LAN provides incredible data transfer speed faster than ever before. The Wi-Fi 6 AX solution is a revolutionary network with up to 4x network capacity and efficiency in the high signal density environment.

For Overclocking

IR Digital Power Design and 2x 8 pin Power Connectors with Core Boost Technology

MEG X570 UNIFY adopts an aggressive VRM design built with IR Digital PWM. With 12+2+1 power phases and dual 8pin power connectors, the hardware design is perfectly built for demanding overclocking users to ensure precise and undistorted power delivery to the CPU while facing the challenge of high-end processors. MSI exclusive Core Boost technology can also help support multi-CPUs and create the perfect conditions for CPU overclocking.

Server Grade PCB

Server grade PCB is an enhanced design to fully support the higher bandwidth and faster transfer speed of PCIe Gen4 solution. This construction is more rigid to prevent PCB bending and reduce signal loss by up to 30%, and also keeps PCB stable and reliable for long-lasting system performance.