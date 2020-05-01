MSI Launches 400 Series Motherboards

MSI proudly announces Intel 400 series motherboards along with the brand new Intel 10th gen Core processors for socket 1200. Intel 10th Generation CPUs provide high specifications with up to 10 cores that improve both CPU and memory performance. MEG, MPG, and MAG series are three different segments catered towards the most demanding enthusiasts or entry-level gamers, satisfying all types of gamers.

To support the Intel 10th gen processors, MSI 400 series motherboards utilize the latest technology and the most advanced design. Enhanced cooling solution for both high-end and entry-level products ensures the best thermal condition, especially all Z490 motherboards featuring M.2 Shield Frozr. The entire MSI Z490 motherboard lineup improves conductivity for thermal and OC performance by adopting multi-layer PCB from 6 layers to 10 layers. Multi-layer PCB is beneficial for higher bandwidth and reliable circuit transmission.

Featured lowest 2.5G Ethernet LAN and Wi-Fi 6 AX solution offer faster data transfer speeds for the responsive online experience. Furthermore, all 400 series motherboards support addressable RGB LED with new EZ LED Control to turn on/off the light easily. Not only with improved performance, but MSI 400 series gaming motherboards are also equipped with pre-installed I/O shielding for convenient installation and are optimized for integration with the MSI cooling system.