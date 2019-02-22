MSI announces new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti series graphics cards

After winning numerous awards on the MSI RTX 20 series, the 7th generation of the iconic TWIN FROZR thermal design is tailored to cool the MSI GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti GAMING series as well. Featuring two of MSI’s patented TORX 3.0 fans, the unique fan design combines the advantages of two differently shaped fan blades to generate huge amounts of airflow. The new trims on the traditional fan blades create concentrated airflow for higher air pressure while also reducing noise. The customized heatsink is designed for efficient heat dissipation to keep the temperature low and performance high. An aggressive gunmetal grey & black look emphasizes the glorious glow of Mystic Light RGB infused into the card. Using the updated & improved MSI Mystic Light software, controlling and syncing your LED-lit components is easier than ever.

GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti VENTUS XS 6G OC

Dressed in a fashionable Black & Silver design with industrial style shapes, the MSI GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti VENTUS XS 6G OC is a smaller version of the popular VENTUS design. The new dual-fan thermal design also employs TORX 2.0 fans, providing more concentrated airflow and air pressure for enhanced cooling performance. Using a direct contact design, the heatsink transfers heat from the GPU quickly and efficiently. A classy brushed backplate provides the finishing touch for this card

GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti AERO ITX 6G OC

Measuring in at max 178mm length, the GTX 1660 Ti AERO ITX models are small in size, but just as big in performance as their bigger brothers. Matching perfectly with the new Z390I GAMING EDGE AC motherboard, this makes them ideal for small form factor gaming systems and HTPC’s. The AERO ITX model utilizes a single high-performance fan on a compact heatsink featuring efficient heatpipes and optimized dissipation. All of this is covered by a very classy looking black and white shroud with some carbon details. Even in a small form factor, staying as silent as possible is important.