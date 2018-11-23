Mozilla to Conduct Thought Leadership Session with Top Online Businesses

On Nov 26, 2018, Mozilla is hosting its first round-table as part of a series of thought exchanges, titled ‘Privacy Matters’. The aim of this session is to drive the conversation on privacy and how businesses can make decisions about personal data more thoughtfully. This closed-door intensive meeting will bring together several of the largest data-driven online companies such as Zomato, Ola, Practo, Dunzo, Ibibo and Zeotap, as well as upcoming start-ups.

The Privacy Matters meeting hopes to surface practical stories of challenges faced and to share lessons from the Indian context. Senior Executive from Mozilla headquarters, Urmika Shah – Lead Product and Data Counsel, will guide the discussions.

This meeting follows the recent launch of Lean Data, Mozilla’s set of public resources for any organization trying to better protect privacy and security of personal data. These include easy-to-use worksheets for documenting data categories collected, deletion and de-identification, response plans for security breaches and simple strategies for making privacy policies more meaningful.

On the broad relevance of the lean data framework, Shah comments, “Lean Data can work in any sector: business, civil society, government. It can be spearheaded by any department: marketing, advocacy, engineering, product, design, compliance, privacy, legal, customer support. All it requires is a commitment to make data decisions thoughtfully.”

Amba Kak, Mozilla’s Public Policy Advisor in India, adds, “The discussion on data privacy in India has been focused on upcoming laws and policy. We feel now is the right time to take stock of how these principles can be implemented in practice.”