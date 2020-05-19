Mouser and Molex Introduce Custom Cable Creator for Developing Tailored Cable Solutions

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, announces a new online Custom Cable Creator solution in collaboration with Molex.

The Custom Cable Creator allows designers to develop cable solutions to meet their exact needs. The new solution offers a broad range of options for customization, enabling designers to easily create their own pin-out and simplify cable management and routing. The Custom Cable Creator is suitable for many major industry applications, including home appliances, consumer goods, data center, computing, and medical applications.

The Molex Custom Cable Creator allows designers to choose from a variety of customizable options, including connector families, wire gauges, circuit sizes, UL styles, and cable lengths. The intuitive online tool produces a tailor-made design within minutes, and customers can receive a concept drawing, 3D model, quote, and product sample within 48 hours. The proprietary printout configurator offers the option to select individual connections and wire color, and designers can also customize the cable with assembly options including tape, woven braid, cable ties, or heat shrink tubing.