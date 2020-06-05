Miraikan – The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation has adopted Christie’s projectors

USHIO LIGHTING, INC. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo / President & COO: Katsumi Nakamori, hereinafter “Ushio Lighting”), a subsidiary of USHIO ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. (Chuo-ku, Tokyo / President & CEO: Shiro Ushio), is pleased to announce that Miraikan has renewed its equipment and system, adopting the Christie 4K RGB pure laser projector for the museum’s “Dome Theater GAIA” (Koto-ku, Tokyo / Chief Executive Director: Mamoru Mohri, Ph. D., Operation: Japan Science and Technology Agency), which reopened on June 3.

In “Dome Theater GAIA,” visitors experience the dynamic charm of the universe through the screening of full-sky, super-high-precision 3D images and planetarium programs.

The 3D images, which endeavor to achieve a realism that evokes a sense of atmosphere and presence, leaves visitors breathless with its stunning quality that makes it seem as if the imagery is right in front of your eyes. And in the planetarium programs, about 10 million stars are projected to create a realistic and finely detailed starry sky that makes you feel as if you’re floating in space.

When the projectors and systems were renewed, Konica Minolta Planetarium Co., Ltd. (Toshima-ku, Tokyo / President: Hiroyasu Furuse) delivered and constructed a complete system, and Ushio Lighting supplied two units of the Christie Mirage 4K40-RGB pure laser projector, which provides the high-definition 4K resolution images and 3D experiences necessary to project full-dome 3D images of the quality sought by the theater.

The Mirage 4K40-RGB is an all-in-one 40,000 lumen projector that combines a built-in laser light source and faithful image reproduction technology to achieve superb image quality, and image processing.

After this renewal, Miraikan made the following comment: “Because the planetarium programs are so delicate, it was important that the star imagery wasn’t outmatched by the 3D images and that they didn’t interfere with each other, but we didn’t notice any issues. It also achieved a natural “finish” by relieving the stress caused by the difference in color shades between the right and left eyes during 3D projection, which had been an issue of concern. And it has improved brightness and color, so we’ll now be able to reproduce compelling visuals on a large screen. The number of units it uses has also been reduced to two, saving us time as well as reducing costs, and allowing us to effectively utilize space. In the future, when we update our content, I want to prepare items that can make effective use of this infrastructure.”