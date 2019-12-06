Mindtree Wins SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Award

Mindtree, a technology services and digital transformation company, has received a prestigious award from South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) as a mark of recognition of its strong ethics, excellence in financial reporting and corporate governance. The company won the “SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Award, Integrated Reporting Awards & SAARC Anniversary Awards for the Corporate Governance Disclosures Competition 2018” in the “Communication and Information Technology Sector.”

The SAFA Best Presented Annual Report Award recognizes South Asian organizations that have achieved excellence in the presentation and disclosure of high quality, relevant, reliable and objective financial statements according to the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) framework. In addition to financial statements prepared according to Indian Accounting Standards, Mindtree publishes financial statements using the International Financial Reporting Standards as a best practice.

Mindtree’s 2017-2018 annual report was the company’s first integrated report prepared under the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) framework. It demonstrates the company’s value creation using both financial and non-financial capital. It also comprehensively describes the company’s successes including management, employees, clients, projects, partnerships, sustainability measures and social responsibility.

“Mindtree has always been committed to the highest standards of ethical approaches, governance and transparency in our disclosures,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, Mindtree. “It highlights our success in gaining our investors’ and clients’ confidence by presenting information in an engaging and transparent manner.”

SAFA is a forum of professional accounting bodies that is committed to positioning, maintaining and developing the accounting profession in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) area, which includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. SAFA ensures the continued leadership of these countries in the world of accounting and is also focused on broad economic development in the region.